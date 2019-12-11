UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Courtrooms To Be Constructed At Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:43 PM

7 courtrooms to be constructed at Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan visited Bahawalpur Bench here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan visited Bahawalpur Bench here on Wednesday.

He was given Guard of Honor by police. Later, Chief Justice laid foundation stone for construction of seven courtrooms at Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.

Senior Judge Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Masood Jahangir, Justice Shujat Ali Khan, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Registrar Lahore High Court Abdul Sattar, Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Mushtaq Ahmad and lawyers were also present at the occasion.

The construction will be completed in two years with a cost of Rs 200 million.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Police Lawyers Bahawalpur (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PIC clash: Police take 20 lawyers into custody

3 minutes ago

OPEC says it pumped less oil in November

2 seconds ago

“Feeling ashamed over what lawyers did today,” ..

23 minutes ago

CPO Faisalabad inspects police station

3 minutes ago

First 2-day workshop on CSSD & Patients Safety at ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister hopes Pakistan, Russia to further e ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.