7 courtrooms to be constructed at Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan visited Bahawalpur Bench here on Wednesday.

He was given Guard of Honor by police. Later, Chief Justice laid foundation stone for construction of seven courtrooms at Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.

Senior Judge Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Masood Jahangir, Justice Shujat Ali Khan, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Registrar Lahore High Court Abdul Sattar, Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq, District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Mushtaq Ahmad and lawyers were also present at the occasion.

The construction will be completed in two years with a cost of Rs 200 million.