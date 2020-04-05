UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7 Covid-19 Positive Patients In Sialkot: Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

7 Covid-19 positive patients in Sialkot: deputy commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::There are a total of seven confirmed coronavirus patients in Sialkot district, according to the Sialkot deputy commissioner.

These patients are currently lodged at the isolation ward of Govt.Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

DC Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that three coronavirus patients belonged to Daska city, one each to Sambrial and Sialkot and two patients belonged to Pasrur.

The DC said that all of them were brought to the isolation centre 28 days for their medical examination.

The district administration had already quarantined 14,000 people including 2,597 those recently returning from abroad at their houses, the DC added.

Related Topics

Nasir Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

26 minutes ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

26 minutes ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

1 hour ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

1 hour ago

ENOC Link dedicates fueling vehicles to support na ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.