7 Covid-19 positive patients in Sialkot: deputy commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::There are a total of seven confirmed coronavirus patients in Sialkot district, according to the Sialkot deputy commissioner.

These patients are currently lodged at the isolation ward of Govt.Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

DC Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that three coronavirus patients belonged to Daska city, one each to Sambrial and Sialkot and two patients belonged to Pasrur.

The DC said that all of them were brought to the isolation centre 28 days for their medical examination.

The district administration had already quarantined 14,000 people including 2,597 those recently returning from abroad at their houses, the DC added.