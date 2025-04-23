Open Menu

7 Criminals Arrested, 15 Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

7 criminals arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested seven criminals involved in street crime, bike lifting and other thefts from Wah Saddar, Rawalpindi City and R A Bazaar areas.

A total of 15 stolen motorcycles along with other looted valuables were recovered from them.

According to the police spokesman, the Wah Saddar Police busted a 4-member gang of street criminals recovering nine stolen motorcycles and Rs 35,000 in cash from their possession.

The arrested accused included Jahanzeb, Naeem, Omar and Azran.

Likewise, the R A Bazaar Police also nabbed a two-member gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles, batteries and Rs 11,000 from them.

The accused were identified as Kashif and Hamza,

Similarly, the City Police also nabbed the suspect Muhammad Amin involved in motorcycle lifting and other thefts.

Five stolen LEDs, two motorcycles and Rs 5,500 obtained by the suspect from the sale of spare parts were recovered from the accused.

Recent Stories

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

4 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

12 minutes ago
 The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

16 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

16 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

16 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan