7 Criminals Arrested In Police Search Operation
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Seven criminals were arrested in a police search operation conducted in Phool Nagar, police and private news channel reported on Sunday .
According to the details, during the operation, 3 Kalashnikovs, 2 guns, 5 kilogram of hashish and 58 liters of liquor were recovered from the accused.
Police lodged FIR and started further investigations.
