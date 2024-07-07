7 criminals arrested in police search operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Seven criminals were arrested in a police search operation conducted in Phool Nagar, police and private news channel reported on Sunday .

According to the details, during the operation, 3 Kalashnikovs, 2 guns, 5 kilogram of hashish and 58 liters of liquor were recovered from the accused.

Police lodged FIR and started further investigations.