7 criminals arrested; weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Sadar Jaranwala police have arrested seven members of a dacoit gang including ring leader and recovered weapons and looted items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that on a tip-off police team conducted surprise raids and succeeded in arresting 7-member dacoit gang including its ring leader Saddam.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illicit weapons, looted items, mobile phones, etc. from their possession.

Further investigation is under progress.