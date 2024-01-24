7 criminals nabbed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) District police on Wednesday after launching a massive crackdown against the law violators and law breakers across the District has nabbed 7 criminals.

Police said that teams police raided at different localities and nabbed Imran, Nouman, Suleman, Farman, Khan, Noor Ahmed, Bashir besides recovering 2.

3 kg Hashish,1.5 kg heroin,280 liters of liquor,05 pistols,05 Guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.