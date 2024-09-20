Open Menu

7 Criminals Of Two Gags Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The district police arrested seven accused of two criminal gangs and recovered the loot from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said on Friday that a team of Civil Lines police station raided near Chenab Club Road and arrested Zain s/o Bashir, Shoaib s/o Saleem and Ghulam Fareed.

Police recovered three pistols, cell phones and cash from their possession. Two stolen motorbikes were also seized.

Thikriwala police, in a raid at Chak No 69-JB, held 4 outlaws including Shakeel Ahmad, Awais, and two others

and recovered four motorcycles, as many pistols and cash from them.

