7 Criminals Of Two Gags Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The district police arrested seven accused of two criminal gangs and recovered the loot from their possession during the last 24 hours.
A police report said on Friday that a team of Civil Lines police station raided near Chenab Club Road and arrested Zain s/o Bashir, Shoaib s/o Saleem and Ghulam Fareed.
Police recovered three pistols, cell phones and cash from their possession. Two stolen motorbikes were also seized.
Thikriwala police, in a raid at Chak No 69-JB, held 4 outlaws including Shakeel Ahmad, Awais, and two others
and recovered four motorcycles, as many pistols and cash from them.
