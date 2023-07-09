7 dacoits arrested, 6 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The police claimed on Sunday to bust out two dacoit gangs by arresting their seven active members and recovered six motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here that SHO Khurarianwala police station Faisal Razzaq on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.211-RB and nabbed five dacoits including Nauman Shahid, Hassan Bashir, Abdul Basit, Zeeshan Sultan and Ahmad Faisal.

The police recovered four motorcycles, illegal pistols, cash and mobile phones from their possession while further investigation was under progress.

Similarly, ASI Ghulam Mustafa of Kotwali police also arrested two outlaws Adeel and Shehzad from Chiniot Bazaar who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, illicit weapons and other items from their possession and started investigation by locking them behind bars, he added.