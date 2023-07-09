Open Menu

7 Dacoits Arrested, 6 Motorcycles, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

7 dacoits arrested, 6 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The police claimed on Sunday to bust out two dacoit gangs by arresting their seven active members and recovered six motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here that SHO Khurarianwala police station Faisal Razzaq on a tip-off conducted raid in Chak No.211-RB and nabbed five dacoits including Nauman Shahid, Hassan Bashir, Abdul Basit, Zeeshan Sultan and Ahmad Faisal.

The police recovered four motorcycles, illegal pistols, cash and mobile phones from their possession while further investigation was under progress.

Similarly, ASI Ghulam Mustafa of Kotwali police also arrested two outlaws Adeel and Shehzad from Chiniot Bazaar who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and other cases.

The police recovered two motorcycles, illicit weapons and other items from their possession and started investigation by locking them behind bars, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Chiniot Progress Sunday From

Recent Stories

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

1 hour ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

1 hour ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

1 hour ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

1 hour ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

1 hour ago
Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

18 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan