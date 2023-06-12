7 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The police have arrested seven dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them in different parts of the city during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that a Dolphin force team signalled two persons riding a motorcycle to stop near Gulzar Colony Raza Abad, but they tried to flee instead of stopping. The police chased them and asked them to surrender, but they opened fire on the team. The police also returned the fire and called Raza Abad police for help.

SHO Raza Abad Khawaja Imran Mannan, along with his team, rushed to the spot and encircled the outlaws and arrested them after a short encounter. The arrested accused were identified as Faiz Rasool, son of Muhammad Sain, a resident of Mandi Safdar Abad, who was currently residing in Kamalpur on Sargodha Road, Faisalabad. The other dacoit was identified as Muhammad Javaid, son of Naveed Ahmad, a resident of Mansoorabad, but presently living in Chungi Amar Sidhu Lahore.

The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phone and one motorcycle from the alleged dacoits, who were wanted to the police in dozens of robbery cases.

Similarly, the Millat Town police arrested three dacoits including Waris Ali, Gulfam and Siddique from Dhanola bypass. They were wanted to the police of various police stations in Faisalabad in dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones, two motorcycles and other items from them.

Meanwhile, Sandal Bar police also arrested two outlaws including Zubair and Aleem, along with weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items when they were on their looting spree near Chak No 59-JB. The accused were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity and robbery while further investigation was under progress, he added.