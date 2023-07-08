7 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their seven active members and recovered motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tahir Shabbir conducted a raid in Chak No 122-GB and arrested two dacoits including Ali Raza and Rafaqat, along with one motorcycle, two pistols, mobile-phones and cash.

Similarly, ASI Altaf Hussain nabbed two active members of a dacoit gang including Altaf Ahmad and Atif from Chak No 459-GB and recovered one motorcycle, two pistols, mobile-phones and cash from them.

The Sadar police arrested three alleged criminals who were wanted to the police in a dacoity-cum-murder case.

The police sent the accused behind bars and started investigation, he added.