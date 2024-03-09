Open Menu

7 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

7 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The police smashed two gangs and arrest seven dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad along with illicit weapons, two stolen motorcycles and other items.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that People Colony police, on a tip-off, raided near Abdullah Pur Waterfall and arrested three members of a dacoit gang including Zeeshan alias Shani of Jaranwala, Abrar Ali and Azeem Salamat of Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar.

The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, illegal pistols, mobile phones, looted Currency and other items from the possession of the accused wanted in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Meanwhile, Bhuchiana police also conducted raids and nabbed four members of a dacoit gang who were wanted in cases of looting buses and travellers on various roads.

The police locked the accused behind bars while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan