7 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The police smashed two gangs and arrest seven dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad along with illicit weapons, two stolen motorcycles and other items.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that People Colony police, on a tip-off, raided near Abdullah Pur Waterfall and arrested three members of a dacoit gang including Zeeshan alias Shani of Jaranwala, Abrar Ali and Azeem Salamat of Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar.
The police recovered two stolen motorcycles, illegal pistols, mobile phones, looted Currency and other items from the possession of the accused wanted in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
Meanwhile, Bhuchiana police also conducted raids and nabbed four members of a dacoit gang who were wanted in cases of looting buses and travellers on various roads.
The police locked the accused behind bars while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO issues shutdown program7 minutes ago
-
NCHR organises multi-stakeholder dialogue to discuss issues faced by HBWs7 minutes ago
-
2,180 arrested for kite flying7 minutes ago
-
Teenager commits suicide7 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1500 litres adulterated milk17 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted kid, kidnapper arrested37 minutes ago
-
Presidential Election: Nawaz Sharif casts his vote37 minutes ago
-
Two-day spring festival kicks off in city today47 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident57 minutes ago
-
BHC brings together senior businesswomen1 hour ago
-
CM Sindh casts his vote for presidential elections1 hour ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti directs to resolve problem of gas pressure in Quetta1 hour ago