7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign will begin in 12 districts of the province from May 15.

According to the health sources on Friday, the special drive will continue for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad besides five days in Bhakkar, Layyah, DG Khan, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Sheikhupura. The provincial health authorities have set a target of immunizing as many as 10.85 million children up to the age of five years with the deployment of about 84,000 polio workers during the campaign.

A meeting of the Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication, presided over by the Chief Secretary Punjab, was held at the Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements for the upcoming campaign.

The chief secretary directed that the anti-polio campaign would be made successful and special attention would be paid to improving the micro plans for the coverage of the 'missed children'. He said that everyone was needed to continue working with a national spirit for the complete eradication of polio. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the health department to review the human resource model.

Secretary Primary Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. The officials of the health department and representatives of international organizations working for polio eradication attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of the respective districts participated through video link.