7-day Anti-polio Campaign In Punjab From June 27

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

7-day anti-polio campaign in Punjab from June 27

The anti-polio campaign will begin in seven districts of the province from June 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The anti-polio campaign will begin in seven districts of the province from June 27.

Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal jointly presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the campaign at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday.

The meeting was informed that 5.08 million children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated during the campaign, which would continue till July 3 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Mianwali districts. More than 39,000 polio workers would perform their duties during the campaign.

Kh Salman Rafique directed the authorities to make the anti-polio campaign a success. He said the country must be made polio-free. He said that for complete eradication of polio, everyone needs to continue working with national spirit.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to monitor the anti-polio drive themselves in their districts. The secretary Primary health gave a briefing to the meeting. It was informed that the coverage rate in the anti-polio campaign completed in May was 101 per cent and 22.1 million children were inoculated against the target of 21.9 million. From October 2020, no case of polio has been reported.

