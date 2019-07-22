7-day anti-polio campaign kicks off in 6 districts of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) 7 day long anti-polio campaign has been kicked off in 6 districts of Balochistan.About 5, 00,000 children will be administered polio drops during this campaign.9,000 mobile teams have been constituted that will administer polio drops to children after going door to door.

Those districts at which polio campaign is being run included Naseer Abad, Jaffarabad, and Jhal Magsi while in Quetta and Qilla Abdullah this campaign will start on 29.