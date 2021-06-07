UrduPoint.com
7-day Anti-polio Campaign Starts In KP's Capital

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:21 PM

A seven-day anti-polio campaign started in provincial metropolis here on Monday under the supervision of district administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign started in provincial metropolis here on Monday under the supervision of district administration.

In this connection, a meeting was also held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmodd in the chair.

Beside, officers of district administration, officers from health and other departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed matters relating to anti-polio campaign in detailed.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar said during the campaign 750456 children would be administered polio drops across the district through 2483 teams.

He said fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the security of polio teams. The teams were visiting door to door campaign to administer polio drops to children and particularly addressing refusal cases, he informed.

The DC appealed the parents for compulsory administering of polio drops to children to save them from permanent disability and cooperation with polio teams to eradicate the virus from the district.

