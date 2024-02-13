7 Day Anti- Polio Campaign To Begin In Feb 26 In Nawabshah
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 07:22 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad
Zahid Hussain Rind presided over a meeting to review the arrangements
for the national anti-polio campaign to be held in the district from
February 26 to March 03.
Addresing the meeting Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind said that the
national anti-polio campaign started in the district from February 26
for making it successful the arrangements have been improved to
administer polio vaccine to all children up to 5 years of age as per
the set target.
The Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of
the health department said that in view of the polio virus in the
province, the micro plan of the national anti-polio campaign should be
further improved and teams should be trained.
While informing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr.
Asadullah
Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that a
seven-day national anti-polio campaign is being organized in Shaheed
Benazirabad district from February 26 to March 3. 420756 children of
up to five years of age of the district will be administered vitamin A
along with vaccination against polio, 1192 teams have been appointed
for this purpose. 53 transit, 54 fixed and 31 SMT teams are involved.
He further informed that all other arrangements are being completed
except for the preparation of micro plan, training of the teams to
make the national anti-polio campaign successful.
Asif Arain, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir
Qureshi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu and officers
of the Health Department attended the meeting.
APP/mwq
