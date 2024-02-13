7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind presided over a meeting to review the arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad

Zahid Hussain Rind presided over a meeting to review the arrangements

for the national anti-polio campaign to be held in the district from

February 26 to March 03.

Addresing the meeting Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind said that the

national anti-polio campaign started in the district from February 26

for making it successful the arrangements have been improved to

administer polio vaccine to all children up to 5 years of age as per

the set target.

The Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the officers of

the health department said that in view of the polio virus in the

province, the micro plan of the national anti-polio campaign should be

further improved and teams should be trained.

While informing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr.

Asadullah

Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that a

seven-day national anti-polio campaign is being organized in Shaheed

Benazirabad district from February 26 to March 3. 420756 children of

up to five years of age of the district will be administered vitamin A

along with vaccination against polio, 1192 teams have been appointed

for this purpose. 53 transit, 54 fixed and 31 SMT teams are involved.

He further informed that all other arrangements are being completed

except for the preparation of micro plan, training of the teams to

make the national anti-polio campaign successful.

Asif Arain, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir

Qureshi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorahu and officers

of the Health Department attended the meeting.

