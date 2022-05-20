UrduPoint.com

7 Day Anti-polio Campaign To Begin In May 23 In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 08:38 PM

7 Day anti-polio campaign to begin in May 23 in Nawabshah

Like other parts of the country, a 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign have been launched in District Shaheed Benazirabad from May 23, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, a 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign have been launched in District Shaheed Benazirabad from May 23, 2022.

To make the campaign successful and give final touches to arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting in this regard.

Addressing the meeting DC said that anti Polio Campaign commencing from Monday shall positively be made successful under all conditions for which officials of health department and other related departments shall discharge their duties dedicatedly as the presence of Polio virus is a signal of danger for our future builders.

DC said that it becomes necessary to administer Polio drops to future builders to protect them from lifelong disability. DC stressed that officials to confirm that no child of up to the age of five years is left without administration of polio drops in order to achieve the target. He said that side by side with polio vaccination, special attention be given on surveillance work and maintenance of the cold chain to protect polio vaccine in hot weather.

DC said that he would personally watch the campaign process and would visit different areas and in case of negligence officials and teams would not be given any concession. Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali said that 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign would run from May 23 to May 29, 2022 during which 3,96,379 children of up to the age of five years would be vaccinated against polio throughout the districts. He said for the purpose 1061 teams are formed which include 911 mobile teams, 50 transit, 70 fixed and 30 SMT teams. He said that in order to make the campaign successful all necessary arrangements including training of teams, Micro plan at Union Council level, maintenance of cold chain and other are finalized. The meeting was attended by Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Dr Riaz Shah, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, officials of police, health, education and other related departments.

