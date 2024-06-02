7-day Anti-polio Campaign To Commence Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Center Balochistan, Syed Zahid Shah said that the 7-day anti-polio campaign will commence in 14 districts of Balochistan from June 3 (Monday).
Whereas, considering the heatwave in Sibi and Naseerabad Division, campaign in 6 distrcits will commence from June 8.
This anti-polio campaign is being initiated in light of three recent polio cases and environmental samples indicating the presence of the polio virus in the province.
During the campaign, more than 1.8 million children will be vaccinated across the province, said a press release issued.
He stated that this anti-polio campaign is commencing in districts of Balochistan, including, Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Chaman, Chagai, Duki, Hub, Khuzdar, Killa Saifullah, Lasbela, Loralai, Mastung, Nuski, Zhob and.
All preparations for the campaign have been completed.
The campaign in Naseerabad, Sobhat pur, Jaffrabad, Sibi, Dera Bugti, and Usta Mohamad will start from June 8.
Zahid Shah pointed out that with population movement across various districts, the risk of virus transmission significantly increases.
He appealed to all parents to ensure their cooperation with the polio teams during this campaign due to the presence of polio cases in the province.
The purpose of this campaign is to combat the current presence of the polio virus.
Syed Zahid Shah mentioned that the initiation of this campaign against polio is due to the presence of the polio virus in the environment and the recently reported cases from Balochistan.
He urged civil society, teachers, and religious scholars to ensure their cooperation in this campaign.
It should be noted that three polio cases have been reported in Chaman, Dera Bugti, and Qila Abdullah in Balochistan after three years.
He stated that despite all kinds of harsh weather conditions, polio workers have diligently fulfilled their national duty, and the routine immunization system is also being strengthened on a solid foundation.
Syed Zahid Shah mentioned that during the polio campaign, approximately 7,636 teams will participate, including 5,933 mobile teams, 519 fixed teams, and 429 transit points.
