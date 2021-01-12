UrduPoint.com
7-day Anti-polio Drive Continues In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:33 PM

A seven-day anti-polio campaign is continued in provincial capital under the supervision of district administration to administer polio preventive drops to 745863 children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign is continued in provincial capital under the supervision of district administration to administer polio preventive drops to 745863 children.

During the drive joint teams comprising officials of district administration, health and other departments are carrying door to door campaign and administering polio drops to children.

The mobile teams also persuade reluctant parents for administering polio vaccines to their children, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ashfaq Ali Khan visited Gulbahar and other localities to supervise the anti-polio campaign.

He also met the refusing parents and persuaded them for administering polio drops to their children. As many as 2471 teams have been formed with maximum security arrangements for their protection.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has appealed the parents to administerpolio drops to their children to protect them from the fatal disease.

He has also appealed people for extending cooperation to polio teams to eradicate polio virus from the city.

