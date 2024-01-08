Open Menu

7-day Anti-polio Drive Kicked Off In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

7-day anti-polio drive kicked off in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider inaugurated the 1st anti-polio drive of 2024 by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Monday.

During the seven-day drive starting from January 08 to 14, as many as 2.85 million children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops.

To achieve the target, 5820 mobile teams, 1176 area in-charges, 213 transit teams and 274 municipal offices for Union Councils (UCs) were designated.

Talking on the occasion, DC Rafia Haider said that Union Council Monitoring Officers and Area In-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success.

Strict action would be taken against those making fake entries in the dash boards during polio drive, she warned.

She maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil, urging the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. "Polio free Lahore is our mission",she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shojain Vistro, CEO Heath, DDHO and hospital administration were also present.

