Open Menu

7-day Grand Sports Gala Concludes At Darra Adam Khel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM

7-day Grand Sports Gala concludes at Darra Adam Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 7-day Grand Sports Gala organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program 'Awami Agenda' in Tribal Sub Division (TSD) Darra Adam Khel (DAK) concluded here the other night at the ground of Government Degree College Dara Adam Khel amid a colorful program.

The Regional Information Office on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, while Tehsil Mayor DAK Shahid Bilal and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram were the guests of honor. The ceremony beside Assistant Commissioner DAK Amir Nawaz, Additional Assistant Commissioner DAK Tanzil, and DSO DAK Sajid Afridi was largely attended by the sports lovers.

The final cricket match of the Sports Gala was played between Bosti Khel Eagles and Lala Star Club, which was won later, while the football match, played between the Mushtarika Akhorwal and the Mushtarika Shipalkiwal, was won earlier. Besides cricket and football, badminton, volleyball, basketball, athletics, tug-of-war, and traditional games including shooting, Chindro, Goli Danda, etc.

were also held in which local teams and individuals actively participated.

The Chief Guests, apart from giving Trophies to the winning teams, also distributed individual prizes among the players and encouraged them. The Law Minister also announced Rs 1 lac each for the players and the organizing committee.

The Law Minister and Deputy Commissioner Kohat said in their addresses that sports not only play an important role in the physical and mental nourishment of youth, but it also had a key role in character and capacity building and preventing them from negative activities.

They said, "Youth are our precious asset, and it is our utmost responsibility to encourage them and provide them with better sports facilities and a healthy environment." 

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, on the occasion, also announced the holding of cricket and football leagues consisting of 12 teams each and sports kits to the players of both games.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Law Minister Badminton Kohat Aftab Alam Afridi From Government Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

5 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

13 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

13 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

14 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

13 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

14 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

14 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan