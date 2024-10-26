7-day Grand Sports Gala Concludes At Darra Adam Khel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 7-day Grand Sports Gala organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program 'Awami Agenda' in Tribal Sub Division (TSD) Darra Adam Khel (DAK) concluded here the other night at the ground of Government Degree College Dara Adam Khel amid a colorful program.
The Regional Information Office on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, while Tehsil Mayor DAK Shahid Bilal and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram were the guests of honor. The ceremony beside Assistant Commissioner DAK Amir Nawaz, Additional Assistant Commissioner DAK Tanzil, and DSO DAK Sajid Afridi was largely attended by the sports lovers.
The final cricket match of the Sports Gala was played between Bosti Khel Eagles and Lala Star Club, which was won later, while the football match, played between the Mushtarika Akhorwal and the Mushtarika Shipalkiwal, was won earlier. Besides cricket and football, badminton, volleyball, basketball, athletics, tug-of-war, and traditional games including shooting, Chindro, Goli Danda, etc.
were also held in which local teams and individuals actively participated.
The Chief Guests, apart from giving Trophies to the winning teams, also distributed individual prizes among the players and encouraged them. The Law Minister also announced Rs 1 lac each for the players and the organizing committee.
The Law Minister and Deputy Commissioner Kohat said in their addresses that sports not only play an important role in the physical and mental nourishment of youth, but it also had a key role in character and capacity building and preventing them from negative activities.
They said, "Youth are our precious asset, and it is our utmost responsibility to encourage them and provide them with better sports facilities and a healthy environment."
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, on the occasion, also announced the holding of cricket and football leagues consisting of 12 teams each and sports kits to the players of both games.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT police farewell ceremony honors Sub-Inspector Riaz Mekan2 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate Pakistan Cricket Team on test series win2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army hosts all KP football championship in Kohat12 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh congratulates Pakistan Cricket team22 minutes ago
-
AIG Investigations holds open court to address public grievances22 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan Ambassador meets RCCI body22 minutes ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi sworn in as CJP22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 108,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Rasm-e-Chehlum of former federal secretary ombudsman held42 minutes ago
-
Uzair Ghazali demands freedom on Oct 27, 1947, occupation anniversary42 minutes ago
-
'India fails to stifle Kashmiri resistance despite military might' : Zahid Safi says42 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, martyred by criminal elements52 minutes ago