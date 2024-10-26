7-day Grand Sports Gala concludes at Darra Adam Khel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 7-day Grand Sports Gala organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Department under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program 'Awami Agenda' in Tribal Sub Division (TSD) Darra Adam Khel (DAK) concluded here the other night at the ground of Government Degree College Dara Adam Khel amid a colorful program.

The Regional Information Office on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, while Tehsil Mayor DAK Shahid Bilal and Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram were the guests of honor. The ceremony beside Assistant Commissioner DAK Amir Nawaz, Additional Assistant Commissioner DAK Tanzil, and DSO DAK Sajid Afridi was largely attended by the sports lovers.

The final cricket match of the Sports Gala was played between Bosti Khel Eagles and Lala Star Club, which was won later, while the football match, played between the Mushtarika Akhorwal and the Mushtarika Shipalkiwal, was won earlier. Besides cricket and football, badminton, volleyball, basketball, athletics, tug-of-war, and traditional games including shooting, Chindro, Goli Danda, etc.

were also held in which local teams and individuals actively participated.

The Chief Guests, apart from giving Trophies to the winning teams, also distributed individual prizes among the players and encouraged them. The Law Minister also announced Rs 1 lac each for the players and the organizing committee.

The Law Minister and Deputy Commissioner Kohat said in their addresses that sports not only play an important role in the physical and mental nourishment of youth, but it also had a key role in character and capacity building and preventing them from negative activities.

They said, "Youth are our precious asset, and it is our utmost responsibility to encourage them and provide them with better sports facilities and a healthy environment."

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, on the occasion, also announced the holding of cricket and football leagues consisting of 12 teams each and sports kits to the players of both games.