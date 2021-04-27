UrduPoint.com
7-day Lockdown Imposed KDA Kohat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:51 PM

7-day lockdown imposed KDA Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A joint inspection team led by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, Colonel Shahid of Pakistan Army and DPO Sohail Khalid visited main bazaar on Tuesday.

Talking to media DPO Sohail Khalid announced a seven days complete lockdown in KDA to prevent further spread of coronavirus infections among the public.

The DPO said during the lockdown period starting from today arrangements for provision of necessities of life to the inhabitants of KDA should be made positively.

He directed people to abstain from unnecessarily coming out of homes and avoid gatherings to prevent further spread of coronavirus infections.

Face masks were distributed among the public during the inspection visit of the joint team.

DC directed the shopkeepers to responsibly respond to the decision and avoid selling items to those not wearing masks. He said the prevalence rate of coronavirus has reached 10 percent and strict implementation of decisions taken towards this end was necessary.

