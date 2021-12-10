7-day long anti-polio campaign launched in Peshawar

A seven-day anti-polio campaign has been launched under the supervision of the district administration here in the provincial metropolis on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign has been launched under the supervision of the district administration here in the provincial metropolis on Friday.

In this connection a review meeting regarding the eradication of polio was held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano in the chair. Besides, ADC (Relief) Mohammad Imran Khan, administrative officers and representatives of health, police and other departments concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the anti-polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, ADC Gul Bano informed that 748181 children will be administered polio drops during the campaign across the district. She said that 2496 teams constituted for the purpose are busy in administering polio drops to children in various localities amid tight security.

She said the officers of the district administration were carrying out a door-to-door campaign to persuade refusing parents to administer polio drops to their children.