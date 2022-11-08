UrduPoint.com

7-day Polio Drive To Commence From Nov 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

7-day polio drive to commence from Nov 21

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign is commencing from November 21, 2022 to November 27, 2022 throughout the Shaheed Benazirabad district, informed Deputy Commissioner Shaheryar Gul Memon during a meeting held to review the arrangements for campaign.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said the presence of the polio virus in the country was alarming as it could affect future builders of the nation. He urged all the related departments to fully cooperate with the department of health in administering polio drops to children up to the age of five years to make the campaign successful and to prevent the spread of virus.

He also instructed officials of the health department to pay special attention on the micro-plan as a better micro-plan could make the anti-polio campaign successful.

The DC said a comprehensive strategy shall be formed to cover the refusal of children. He instructed the assistant commissioners of all tehsils of SBA district to extend support to the health department in keeping a watch on polio teams and achieving the vaccination target.

Besides, he directed the officials of police department to deploy cops at the vaccination transit points set by the health department and stop passing by vehicles for administration of polio drops to the onboard children.

Briefing the meeting, Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajper said that during the polio campaign, more than 396,379 children of age five and below would be administered polio drops. For the purpose, 1,117 teams, including 960 mobile teams, 53 transit, 74 fixed, 30 SMT and others were formed, he added.

He further said that to make the polio campaign a success, the preparation of micro-plan, training of polio teams and other arrangements were being finalized.

He also informed the meeting that during a special campaign, the stipulated vaccination target was achieved in Sakrand tehsil.

The meeting was also attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Ameena Brohi, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Tevno, assistant commissioners of all tehsils, polio supervisors and medical officers.

