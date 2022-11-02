UrduPoint.com

7 Dead, 1050 Injured In 1040 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1050 injured in 1040 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 550 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 500 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 505 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 416 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 269 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 255 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 61 victims.

According to the data 899 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 89 motorcars, 20 vans,5 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

