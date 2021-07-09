UrduPoint.com
7 Dead, 1,051 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fri 09th July 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,051 others injured in 984 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 596 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 455 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 462 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 111 pedestrians and 485 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 237 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 223 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 94 victims, and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 93 victims.

According to the data, 792 motorbikes, 119 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 39 vans, eight passenger buses, 25 trucks and 167 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

