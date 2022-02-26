UrduPoint.com

7 Dead, 1,091 Injured In 1,049 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1,091 sustained injuries in 1,011 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 599 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 492 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said Rescue-1122 spokesperson on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 485 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 168 pedestrians, and 445 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 277 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 275 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 89 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 84 accidents and 86 victims.

According to the data 843 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 31 vans, 19 passenger buses, 24 trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

