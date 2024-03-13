7 Dead, 1,129 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) At least seven people were killed and 1,129 injured in 1,096 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 492 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 637 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 605 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 155 pedestrians, and 376 passengers were among victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 253 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 75 injured in 77 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 68 accidents and 64 victims.
According to the data, 968 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 93 motorcars, 21 vans, 11 passenger buses, 28 truck and 104 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
