7 Dead, 1146 Injured In 1084 RTCs In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

7 dead, 1146 injured in 1084 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,146 injured in 1,084 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 586 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 562 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 481 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 420 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 306 crashes were reported in Lahore which affected 310 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Multan with 79 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 crashes and 71 victims.

According to the data 921 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 22 vans, 18 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 105 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

