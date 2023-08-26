7 dead, 1,180 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least seven persons were killed and 1,180 others injured in 1,143 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,180 others injured in 1,143 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 597 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 583 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 593 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 436 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 279 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 284 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 88 victims, and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 1,009 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 120 motorcars, 19 vans, 14 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 109 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.