UrduPoint.com

7 Dead, 1,192 Injured In 1,137 Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

7 dead, 1,192 injured in 1,137 Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,192 others injured in 1,137 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 646 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 546 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 599 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 460 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 285 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 301 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 92 in Multan with 91 victims and at third Faisalabad with 86 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 990 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 146 motorcars, 28 vans, 12 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

22 minutes ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

29 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.