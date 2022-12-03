7 dead, 1,192 injured in 1,137 Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,192 others injured in 1,137 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 646 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 546 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 599 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 460 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 285 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 301 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 92 in Multan with 91 victims and at third Faisalabad with 86 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 990 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 146 motorcars, 28 vans, 12 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 107 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.