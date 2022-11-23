7 dead, 1,199 injured in 1153 Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,199 others injured in 1,153 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours, here on Wednesday.

As many as 619 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 580 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 572 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 184 pedestrians and 450 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 282 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 91 in Multan with 94 victims and at third Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 90 victims.

According to the data, 1,013 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 26 vans, 11 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.