7 dead, 1,201 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least seven persons were killed and 1,201 others injured in 1,165 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a press release, issued by Rescue-1122 here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,201 others injured in 1,165 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a press release, issued by Rescue-1122 here on Saturday.

As many as 590 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 611 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 619 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians, and 427 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 297 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 308 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Multan with 82 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 56 accidents and 56 victims.

According to the data, 996 motorbikes, 45 auto-rickshaws, 124 motorcars, 32 vans, 11 passenger buses, 38 trucks and 124 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.