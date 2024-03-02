7 Dead, 1230 Injured In 1179 Road Accidents In Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) At least seven persons were killed and 1,230 injured in 1,179 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 548 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 682 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 632 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 143 pedestrians, and 462 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 280 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 267 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 94 in with 104 victims and at third Gujranwala with 81 accidents and 74 victims.
According to the data 981 motorbikes, 59 auto-rickshaws, 162 motorcars, 18 vans, 16 passenger buses, 26 truck and 86 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the road accidents.
