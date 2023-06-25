7 dead, 1235 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed while 1235 injured in 1235 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 597 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 599 drivers, 65 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians, and 490 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 284 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 70 road accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 1028 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 29 vans, 18 buses,17 trucks and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in theroad accidents.