7 Dead, 1,241 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 05:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,241 others injured in 1,206 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 566 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 660 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 630 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 480 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 285 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 272 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 87 in Multan with 97 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 61 accidents and 56 victims.

According to the data, 1,077 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 28 vans, six passenger buses, 22 trucks and 88 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

