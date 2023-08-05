7 dead, 1,245 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,245 others injured in 1,208 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 621 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 614 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 515 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 277 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 279 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 93 in Multan with 88 victims and at third Gujranwala with 67 accidents and 68 victims.

According to the data, 1,059 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 128 motorcars, 22 vans, 12 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 104 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.