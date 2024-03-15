7 dead, 1,276 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) At least seven persons were killed and 1,276 others injured in 1,195 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 566 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 710 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 700 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians, and 406 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 232 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 251 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 97 accidents and 105 victims, and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data, 1,054 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 21 vans, 12 passenger buses, 30 truck and 99 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.