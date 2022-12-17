UrduPoint.com

7 Dead, 1,292 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,292 others injured in 1,193 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 682 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 610 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 645 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians and 497 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 293 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 311 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 103 in Multan with 111 victims and at third Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 89 victims.

According to the data, 1,059 motorbikes, 91 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 35 vans, 18 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 102 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

