Open Menu

7 Dead, 1,296 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

7 dead, 1,296 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,296 others injured in 1,211 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab districts during the last 24 hours.

As many as 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 638 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 658 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians and 531 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 285 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 89 in Multan with 97 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 92 victims.

According to the data, 1,039 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 21 vans, 6 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 138 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

7 minutes ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

1 hour ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

3 hours ago
PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

4 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

4 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

4 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan