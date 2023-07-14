7 dead, 1,296 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,296 others injured in 1,211 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab districts during the last 24 hours.

As many as 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 638 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 658 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians and 531 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 285 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 89 in Multan with 97 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 79 accidents and 92 victims.

According to the data, 1,039 motorbikes, 90 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 21 vans, 6 passenger buses, 34 trucks and 138 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.