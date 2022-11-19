UrduPoint.com

7 Dead , 1,301 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,301 others injured in 1,213 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 711 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 590 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 589 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 578 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 297 accident were reported in Lahore which affected 316 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 94 in Faisalabad with 105 victims and at third Multan 86 with 84 victims.

According to the data 1048 motorbikes, 94 auto-rickshaws, 136 motorcars, 28 vans, 14 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 123 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

