7 dead, 1,310 injured in Punjab road accidents

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 07:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,310 others injured in 1,247 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 data issued here on Saturday.

As many as 742 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 568 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The Rescue-1122 data showed that 599 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians and 579 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 308 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 309 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by100 in Multan with 104 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 98 accidents and 95 victims.

According to the data,1,051 motorbikes, 96 auto-rickshaws, 191 motorcars, 26 vans, 13 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 144 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

