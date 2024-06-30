7 Dead, 1,328 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least seven people were killed and 11,328 others injured in 1,233 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 601 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 727 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 728 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 465 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 235 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 245 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 94 accidents and 104 victims, and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 80 victims.
According to the data, 1,120 motorbikes, 64 auto-rickshaws, 123 motorcars, 34 vans, 13 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 6.1 kg drugs recovered, 07 apprehended30 minutes ago
-
Injured traffic warden passes away30 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police reunite missing elderly woman with family30 minutes ago
-
Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopened for traffic30 minutes ago
-
Four children drowned in Tarbela Dam, Siran River39 minutes ago
-
Governor KP urges for pivotal role of parliamentary democracy40 minutes ago
-
Dolphin, PRU issue weekly performance report40 minutes ago
-
Health minister discusses Nursing Sector Agreement with US delegation40 minutes ago
-
Tarnol police bust gang robbing Bikea riders, recover 8 bikes40 minutes ago
-
WASA completes de-silting of all drains49 minutes ago
-
Sindh regional Ombudsman offices directed to improve their performance49 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast in Karachi49 minutes ago