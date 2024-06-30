7 dead, 1,328 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least seven people were killed and 11,328 others injured in 1,233 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 601 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 727 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 728 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 465 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 235 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 245 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 94 accidents and 104 victims, and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 80 victims.

According to the data, 1,120 motorbikes, 64 auto-rickshaws, 123 motorcars, 34 vans, 13 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.