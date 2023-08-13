7 dead, 1,335 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,335 others injured in 1,309 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 673 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 662 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 693 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 178 pedestrians, and 471 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 315 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 305 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 1,145 motorbikes, 92 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 26 vans, nine passenger buses, 38 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.