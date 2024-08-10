7 Dead, 1354 Injured In 1243 Road Accidents In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) At least seven persons were killed and 1354 injured in 1243 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 573 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 702 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 102 victims and at third Multan with 71 RTCs and 76 victims.
According to the data 1143 motorbikes, 49 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 22 vans, 08 passenger buses, 21 truck and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
n persons were killed and 1354 injured in 1243 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 573 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 781 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 702 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 163 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 263 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 86 in with 102 victims and at third Multan with 71 RTCs and 76 victims.
According to the data 1143 motorbikes, 49 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 22 vans, 08 passenger buses, 21 truck and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah8 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club8 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti8 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days8 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity8 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad8 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat8 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day8 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started8 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi10 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago