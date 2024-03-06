Open Menu

7 Dead, 1,365 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 06:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) At least seven people were killed and 1,365 others injured in 1,312 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 592 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 773 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed those 743 drivers, 53 underage drivers, 187 pedestrians, and 442 passengers were among the victims of road accidents. The statistics show that 266 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 296 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 87 accidents and 90 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 72 victims.

According to the data, 1,108 motorbikes, 75 auto-rickshaws, 133 motorcars, 29 vans, nine passenger buses, 31 trucks and 111 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

