7 Dead, 1,441 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Seven people were killed and 1,441 injured in 1,195 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 642 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 799 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 759 drivers, 70 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 510 passengers were among victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 265 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 324 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 90 accidents and 95 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 69 accidents and 71 victims.
According to the data, 1,126 motorbikes, 81 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 19 vans, 12 passenger buses, 26 truck and 104 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.
