7 Dead, 1,446 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Seven people were killed and 1,446 others injured in 1,376 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 628 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 818 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 763 drivers, 67 underage drivers, 182 pedestrians, and 508 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.
The statistics showed that 293 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 315 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 101 accidents and 107 victims, and at third Gujranwala with 88 accidents and 81 victims.
According to the data, 1,234 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 123 motorcars, 27 vans, seven passenger buses, 28 trucks and 130 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
