7 Dead, 1576 Injured 1337 RTCs In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 05:40 PM

7 dead, 1576 injured 1337 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Seven persons were killed and 1576 injured in 1337 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 708 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 868 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 852 drivers, 64 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians, and 559 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 255 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 103 in with 125 victims and at third Multan with 81 RTCs and 96 victims.

According to the data 1302 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 157 motorcars, 37 vans, 20 passenger buses, 27 truck and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

