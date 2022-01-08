7 dead, 419 injured in 394 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven people were killed and 419 others injured in 394 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 257 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 162 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 166 drivers, 79 underage drivers, 46 pedestrians, and 214 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 178 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 70 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 37 in Faisalabad with 45 victims and at third Multan with 24 RTCs and 33 victims.

According to the data, 287 motorbikes, 57 auto-rickshaws, 61 cars, 13 vans, six passenger buses, 11 trucks and 52 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.